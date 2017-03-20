UPDATE: Identity released of man found in Rock River Monday

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has released the name of the man found dead in the Rock River Monday evening.

Hintz says the body of 53-year-old John Ihus, of Rockford, was found in the Rock River behind the Lombardi Club on Olive Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Hintz says the cause of death is still pending an autopsy. Rockford Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner's office have identified the name of the male found in the Rock River, but are withholding his identity while they reach out to family. An autopsy is being performed today, and toxicology results will take about two weeks. Police are still investigating the death.

Rockford Police say an investigation is underway after a body is found in the Rock River Monday.



Police say the body was found behind the Lombardi Club on Olive Street around 5:30 p.m.



So far this is being classified as a death investigation.



13 News will follow this story and bring you updates when they come into our newsroom.