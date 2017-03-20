Bears re-sign Prosinski

The Chicago Bears re-signed defensive back Chris Prosinski to a one-year contract.

In 85 games (15 starts), Prosinski has tallied 120 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two tackles for a loss with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2014) and Bears (2015-16). He has also added 43 tackles on special teams.

Last season with the Bears, Prosinski appeared in all 16 games (one start), posting 15 tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for a loss. He also finished 3rd on the team in special teams tackles with seven.

The Wyoming alum originally entered the NFL with the Jaguars as a 4th round pick (121st overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.