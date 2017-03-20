Agency to help those in need after Belvidere apartment fire

Help will be available Tuesday for those impacted by the massive apartment fire in Belvidere on March 10.

The area's Multi-Agency Resource Center will be set up at 9 a.m. at the Community Building, 111 West First Street. The Red Cross, Community Action Agency and the Department of Human Services will also be on hand.

More than 20 people were injured in the fire and one person died.

About 15 fire departments spent three hours fighting the flames and pulling people from the building.

The event will go on until noon Tuesday.