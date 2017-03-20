Dixon woman charged with involuntary manslaughter

A Dixon woman has been arrested in connection with an overdose death from 2013.

Linda Hoggard, 59, of Dixon, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Dixon Police say on September 20, 2013, officers were called out on a report of a 54-year-old man who was not breathing. When police and fire crews arrived, they found the man dead. An autopsy later revealed that he had died from a heroin overdose.

Police believe Hoggard injected the man with heroin, unintentionally killing him.

On March 17, Hoggard turned herself in at the Ogle County Jail on an unrelated charge. On March 20 she was taken into custody at the Lee County Jail.