Rockford Aldermen lay over vote on Amerock Hotel

UPDATE: Rockford aldermen laid over their vote on the Amerock Hotel Proposal after multiple amendments were introduced by Alderman Tom McNamara.

One of those amendments would drop the conference center total cost from $13.1 million to $12.5 million. Another amendment would give the city the final say on the redevelopment of Davis Park. The prior proposal gave that power to developers Gorman & Company.

The vote to lay over the item was taken to give aldermen more time to consider the amendments.

"I don't see how this project comes together if one piece falls out," says 5th Ward Aldermen Venita Hervey. "No one is telling me who's going to put their finger in the dam and how that's going to get filled."

"We don't even have all the numbers yet to add on to this so that we have a full picture," says 7th Ward Aldermen Pam Connell. "I would really like to see the rest of it coming up so that we'd at least have a guesstimate of how more more is added on to taxpayer money."

Mayor Larry Morrissey says a special meeting will be scheduled between aldermen and Gorman and Company to discuss the amendments.

If you'd like to read more on the amendments, you can find the memo from Alderman McNamara here.

Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey is planning on holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss his support of the proposed Amerock hotel in downtown Rockford.

The mayor will speak at 5 p.m. Monday in the city hall lobby. In a release sent Monday, Mayor Morrissey says others will also voice their support of the project during the press conference.

Gorman & Company released information on its plan to turn the historic Rockford building into an Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center back in February. Their goal is to renovate and convert the Amerock building in downtown Rockford into a hotel and conference center.

The 160 room hotel has a 12th floor cocktail lounge and outdoor deck for dining on Davis Park facing the Rock River.

City releases development agreement with Gorman online

Gorman makes the case for historic Amerock hotel vs. new construction

