Gas prices flat across Rockford

Gas prices around Rockford have not changed over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford sits at $2.24, which is the same as last week. Nationally, the price of gas dropped 0.3 centers per gallon to $2.29, according to gas price website gasbuddy.com.

Gas prices in Rockford were 26.9 cents higher than they were a year ago and 1.1 cents lower than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.19 per gallon, down 2.7 cents from last week's $2.22; Madison, $2.19 per gallon, down 1.6 cents from last week's $2.21; Chicago, $2.47 per gallon, up 3.7 cents from last week's $2.43.