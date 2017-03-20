Semi truck catches fire on I-90 Monday morning

A semi trailer carrying paper towels caught fire early Monday morning on I-90, causing traffic backups near the Illinois/Wisconsin stateline.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the trailer caught fire around 5 a.m. Monday at mile maker 3.5 near the South Beloit Plaza.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department says the driver was able to detached the cab from the trailer and move it safely away from the fire.

No one was injured during the incident. IDOT says three of the five toll lanes were closed for part of the morning as crews worked on the fire.