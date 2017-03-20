Rockford Police investigate home invasion Sunday night

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects after a break-in late Sunday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 4600 block of Pembrooke Place around 11 p.m. Sunday on a report of a home invasion.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the home when two people knocked on the door.

The woman went to the door and saw two people she know outside, with one of them armed with a baseball bat.

Police say the two men forced their way into the home and the suspect with the bat attacked the man inside the home. The suspects then ran away from the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.