Hundreds attend Rockford Fish Swap

More than 300 people stopped by the Forest Hills Lodge on Sunday to check out the second-ever Rockford Fish Swap.

The event featured more than 20 vendors selling all things aquarium, from used tanks to tropical fish.

Organizers say the swap isn't just for fish experts. Anyone who's looking to start their own tank is encouraged to stop in.

"You come in with all the fish that you breed, you come in with your fish food. I make fish food, so I sell my fish food. You might have used equipment that you're no longer using, so it's an avenue to recycle that used stuff to someone else," said event organizer Bob Borger.

The next Rockford Fish Swap is scheduled for this September.