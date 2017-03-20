Coroner: Rockford University students died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities are investigating the death of two Rockford University students this weekend.

Two men in their early twenties were found dead in a garage on the 1000 block of McKnight Circle, late Saturday night.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says preliminary autopsy results indicate the students, 24-year-old Amjad Balkhair and 21-year-old Mohammed Mufti, each died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rockford Police say there has been no evidence of foul play at this time and it is believed the two students died accidentally.

Rockford Fire reports there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the garage along with a car, when the bodies were found.

University officials say the two students were from Saudi Arabia and studying here on visas.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play. The incident is still under investigation.