Brunner, Arizona State Bow Out in NCAA Tournament

Freeport native and Aquin graduate Sophie Brunner's college career at Arizona State came to a close on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament as #1 seed South Carolina defeated the Lady Sun Devils in Columbia, 71-68.

Brunner's final game at ASU produced another impressive stat line in a career full of them: 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists for the two-time IHSA state champion as a Lady Bulldog at Aquin.

Brunner concludes her collegiate run as a Lady Sun Devil with four NCAA Tournaments and two top ten finishes in the program's record books as the school's #2 rebounder and #3 scorer.