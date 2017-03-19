Early Monday Morning Storms

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will brew up in eastern Iowa and western Illinois around 1AM and continue until 6AM. Portions of the Stateline are under a marginal severe weather threat, a 1 on the scale of 5. These storms are capable of producing hail up to an inch in diameter, the size of a quarter. The threat of hail increases south of I-80, but in our area, Ogle and Lee counties are most at risk for stronger storm development.

With the potential for hail, move cars into the garage if possible and bring anything you want to keep safe indoors. Grab the rain jacket as you head out the door because a few light showers could continue into early afternoon.

