Friday safety checks result in six DUI arrests

Six people got caught for driving under the influence in Winnebago County during roadside safety checks on Friday.



The Illinois State Police along with Loves Park Police and the Winnebago Co. Sheriff conducted the safety checks in the Loves Park area. to curb drinking and driving during the holiday weekend.



Illinois State Police reports 40% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol.



Besides DUI's, officers also arrested 17 people for other offenses during the roadside safety checks.