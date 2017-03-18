National Champs! RVC Women's Basketball Brings Home Another Banner

The Rock Valley College women's basketball team is once again the NJCAA Div. III national champion, defeating Roxbury 57-49 in overtime in Saturday's title game in upstate New York.

RVC lays claim to the 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 championships - four in the last six seasons.

Emily Cox started a late fourth quarter rally with a three to give the Lady Golden Eagles a 44-43 lead. Roxbury scored on its next trip, and then Dakota graduate Jaycee Cleaver drained another RVC three for a 47-45 lead. The Lady Tigers answered yet again, forcing overtime.

The Lady Golden Eagles took control in the extra period, outscoring the Lady Tigers by a 10-2 margin in OT for the final championship victory.