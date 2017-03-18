National competition lets local students show off math and science skills

Teams of students from area high schools and middle schools competed in the 2017 Science Olympiad at Rock Valley College on Saturday.

The national competition gives students the chance to show off some of their skills from the classrooms. Students competed in a variety of 23 different events. Everything from building rockets, to model planes and cars, even model hovercrafts.

Organizers say the event has been running since the mid 1980's and sets up students for future success.

"It's amazing how many parents I meet and students who say they remember their experience in the Science Olympiad," says Rock Valley Regional Science Olympiad Co-Director Fred Kunz. "They're doctors, engineers, nutritionists, nurses, and that really is a great thing to hear."

The top scoring teams will advance to the State Science Olympiad later this April at the University of Illinois.