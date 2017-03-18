High School club throws dance for group of senior citizens

A local high school club gave new meaning to the term "Senior Prom".

The Rockford Public School Superintendent's Student Advisory Council hosted residents from Wesley Willows Senior Living Center for a night of dancing and fun.

Residents enjoyed a buffet dinner and danced to tunes from Auburn's jazz band. The idea was to let residents relive some of their cherished prom memories. Organizers of the event say they hope the two generations shared their experiences, and learned something from the other.

The SSAC is comprised of 15 students, 3 from each RPS 205 high school. The group serves as liaison between students and administration, boosts collaboration among the high schools and takes on local community service projects.