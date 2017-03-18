Butterfly exhibit returns to Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

There's something exciting taking flight at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. The butterfly exhibit has returned for the spring.

It allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with both native and tropical butterflies. Visitors will also learn more about the insect's life cycle. If you don't feel like getting off the couch, there's even a webcam on the conservatory's website where you can watch butterflies emerge from their cocoons.

Ultimately, the conservatory hopes people will walk away from the exhibit wanting to protect the butterflies in their own backyard.

"It's really cool to see the tropical butterflies, but I know our native butterflies are also struggling right now," says conservatory operations manager Leslie Crow. "So we're hoping to educate our friends here in the Midwest to grow their gardens to have some wildflowers, to have milkweed to help our butterflies pollinate and reproduce."

The exhibit is open until May 21st.