Legendary musician Chuck Berry found dead at age 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry was found dead in his home outside of St. Louis, Missouri this afternoon. He was 90 years old.

Berry is affectionately known as the father of Rock 'n Roll. He had a string of hits in the 1950's including "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Johnny B Goode". He's best remembered for his colorful lyrics, inventive guitar playing, and thrilling stage antics.

Former President Bill Clinton once referred to Berry as "one of the twentieth century's most influential musicians". Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first class of inductees.

No cause of death has been released.