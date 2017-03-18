Victim knocked unconscious in Rockford armed robbery

The Rockford Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery Saturday morning.

According to officers, it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Street. The victim tells police he was walking in an alley when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's money. The victim says the second suspect then struck him in the back of the heading, knocking him unconscious.



When the victim regained consciousness, his wallet and other personal belongings were gone.

Police say the first suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male with braided hair, wearing a leather jacket. Police do not have a description of the second suspect.