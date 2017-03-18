UPDATE: Four teens arrested in Rockford carjacking

UPDATE: The Rockford Police Department says four teens are in custody after a carjacking in Rockford.

According to police, a member of the department's K-9 unit spotted the stolen vehicle parked in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue. Four juveniles were inside the car: a 14-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, and two 17-year-old males.

The females were charged with vehicular hijacking, while the 14-year-old female faces additional charged of resisting/obstructing police. The males were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle. One of the males was also charged with no valid driver's license.

The females were lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. The two males were released to their guardians.

Rockford Police say a woman's car was stolen after two young girls attack.

According to officers, it happened Friday night in the 2100 block of 23rd Street. The victim tells police she was giving a ride to the two teenagers when she was struck in the head with what she believes was a handgun. The suspects then forced the victim out of the car and drove off.

Police say the car is a black 2007 Buick Rendezvous. It has an Illinois license plate Q926709. Officers describe the two suspects as black females between 13 and 15 years old. One was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, standing about 5'5", weighing 100 pounds. The second suspect wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, standing about 5'7" weighing 130 pounds.

Police say this investigation is ongoing. If you see the car, do not approach it, call police.