Brunner, Arizona State Advance to Round of 32

Arizona State senior and Aquin graduate Sophie Brunner helped lead the Lady Sun Devils to the second round of the 2017 NCAA women's basketball tournament, beating Michigan State 73-61 in South Carolina.

The Freeport native put together a state line of 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists to extend her career at Arizona State to the Round of 32.

Quinn Dornstauder shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, scoring 16 points to lead the Lady Sun Devils, who used a 16-2 run in the first quarter to take control of their postseason matchup with the Lady Spartans.

Arizona State plays top seed South Carolina on Sunday.

In other first round action, Toledo fell to Creighton, 76-49, ending the MAC tournament champion Lady Rockets' season. Byron native Sophie Reecher's only basket came at the end of the first quarter on an offensive rebound putback for Toledo.