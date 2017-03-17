Rockford medical students find out their future on Match Day

Friday marks the next step for many medical students in Rockford.

It's Match Day, where graduating students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford learn where they will spend the next three to seven years of medical training.

Students chose their preferred location and many are happy with what they ended up with.

"I burst into tears so that should be telling you something," Ijeoma Agu said. "I was just overwhelmed, ecstatic. Surreal is the word for today. Just so grateful it's finally here."

Agu will be practicing Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas in Houston.