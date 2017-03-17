RVC event aims to empower local young women

Inspiring young women. That's what Rock Valley College is hoping to do with its 'Sister to Sister' Conference.



It's hosted by RVC's Intercultural Student Services Department and aims to inspire young women to believe in themselves and feel empowered.



Female leaders in the area spoke to young women and girls from several schools in the area, including Auburn, East, Guilford and Harlem.



"Education is the goal to a lot of things and I want them to realize that. Don't wait for somebody to give you something. Go for it," said Coordinator for RVC's Intercultural Student Services Department Mary Foreman.



RVC's Sister to Sister Conference is planned for next year, too.

