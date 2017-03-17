DIGGING DEEPER: Deadly incidents raise concern over domestic violence in Stateline

When it comes to domestic violence, there's more than just one victim.

"It's devastating, people do not realize, who they affect when it gets to this point," said Boone Co. Sheriff David Ernest.

Over the years, officials say they've seen an increase in the number of domestic calls.

"There's probably two or three domestic calls a day."

Last year, Boone Co. officers responded to 850 calls to domestic disturbances.

And according to the Illinois State Police Uniform Crime Report, Ogle Co. handled an average of 91 domestic offenses each year since 2013.

"This is just a small fraction of the true domestic violence that occurs," said Ernest.

But, when it comes to the number of calls, officials say it's not a bad thing that more people are speaking out.

"I think that people need to know that they can reach out for help, so when you see a statistic that says, wow, more people reported domestic violence, that's a positive thing," said Executive Director of Hope for Ogle Co. Ruth Carter.

At the domestic violence shelter, Carter works with men, women and children everyday who are in abusive relationships.

'We're continually surprised at how much abuse goes on," said Carter.

She says the best thing that can come of a tragedy like the two that happened this week is education.

"Recognize that it happens all around you, it's not as uncommon as think it might be," said Carter.

"It's just something we try to prevent it getting it to that point, that's why it's so important to educate people," added Sheriff Ernest.

So, if you see something, say something. It may help save a life.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive or unhealthy relationship, you can the call the Illinois hotline for Domestic Violence Victim Services at 1-877-863-6338.