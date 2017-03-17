RPS 205 union workers expected to be back at work on Monday

Rockford Public Shools should be back to normal on Monday.

That's the word from the superintendent.



Bus drivers, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers finished their three day strike on Friday.



They got a visit from democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy.



About the impact of the strike, Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said about 78-percent of kids attended school during the union's work stoppage.



Usually attendance is in the 90's he said. As far as what's next, the head of RPS 205 said it's up to the union.

"And as far as we know we are planning on, we are notifying all our parents that it's going to be a typical day where we will plan on providing transportation, food service and paraprofessional support," said Jarrett. "If we hear otherwise, we'll be sure to let families know right away."

The number of teachers and other support staff absent during the strike wasn't drastically above average, according to the district. Typically 116 staff members use sick or personal days on a regular school day.