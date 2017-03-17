Layoffs at Fiat Chrysler plant behind jump in unemployment rate

Rockford's unemployment rate has gone up significantly over the last year.

A report released this week shows Rockford's unemployment rate sits at 11.1 percent. That is about three percent more than last year and the highest for any metropolitan area in Illinois.

Belvidere's unemployment rate rose the most. The city's not seasonally adjusted rate is now 16.9 percent.

Leaders at the Rockford Area Economic Development Council Friday said the statistics reflect the layoffs seen at Belvidere's Fiat Chrysler plant.

More than 4,000 employees were laid off in January in preparation for the Jeep Cherokee to go online there.