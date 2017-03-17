DIGGING DEEPER: Unpaid property taxes in Rockford up every year since recession

Every year Rockford homeowners fail to pay tens of thousands of dollars in property taxes. And that amount has grown every year since the recession.

13 WREX is Digging Deeper into the numbers and the impact on Rockford.

In 2008, the entire United States went through a housing crisis. Values plummeted and foreclosures spiked. That year in Rockford, according to Winnebago County Treasurer Sue Goral, more than $94,000 in property taxes weren't paid.

"People ended up walking away from homes. They went into foreclosure," said Goral.

That number continued to grow, hitting more than $100,000 in 2009, $138,000 in 2010 and $160,000 in 2011.

"When we sent out tax bills, we would get back so many tax bills that said "vacant" it was unbelievable," said Goral.

Seven years after the recession, the amount of tax monies not collected by the city of Rockford has ballooned to more than $372,000.

Nearly four times the amount of property taxes not paid in 2008. Before the recession, even if people didn't pay their property taxes, the city would typically still get its money through a tax buyer.

"That used to be the case because more properties would sell at tax sale. They're not now," said Goral.

The problem is since values plummeted so drastically it wasn't worth it for the tax buyer.

"So the city doesn't get that money until those sales are redeemed or put back on the rolls through auction or whatever. So you've got a lot of properties that our trustee has that aren't viable properties. That nobody wants. nobody's redeeming, they don't even want to buy them at auction," said Goral.

So what does that mean for the city? Officials tell us there's no way to tell the direct impact since property tax dollars don't go to just one thing. But they say any time there's fewer taxes collected it impacts the city negatively.

The problem of people not paying property taxes isn't unique to Rockford.

According to the National Tax Lien Association about $11.8 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year nationwide. But Goral says only time will send these numbers in the opposite direction.

"It's gonna take a while for everybody to get back on their feet and actually bring these properties that are vacant back to viable properties that people are willing to buy or redeem to put the tax dollars back in the system," she said.

Homeowners have three years to catch up and pay their property taxes before the tax buyer can take it over. If you're struggling to pay your mortgage and taxes there is help available. Click Here for information about the Illinois Hardest Hit program.