FBI searching for wanted suspect

The FBI says residents should be on the lookout for a man wanted out of Tennessee, but who was last seen in Rockford.

Authorities say Mario Lambert is wanted on various robbery and gun charges related to an armed robbery of a cell phone store in Knoxville, Tennessee that occurred back in November.

Lambert was last seen in Rockford on March 2. He is also known to have traveled to Chicago, Beloit, Milwaukee, Georgia and Texas. He was last seen driving a tan 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Illinois license plates ZZ37991.

Lambert also goes by the nickname "Pop-Up." He is 33-years-old, about 5'8" and 220 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Mario Lambert should contact local law enforcement or the FBI right away.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Mario Lambert.