Can Catholics eat corned beef today?

It is a Friday during Lent, which usually means no meat for Catholics. But today is also St. Patrick's Day, which means yummy corned beef and cabbage tonight.

So, which is it?

For Catholics in Rockford, the answer is: eat up!

Bishop David Malloy set special fast and abstinence rules for St. Patrick’s Day this year in February. Bishop Malloy issued a dispensation, meaning area Catholics are allowed to eat meat today.

Bishop Malloy's full statement is below:

Whereas the norms of canons 1251,1252 and 1253 of the Code of Canon Law require the faithful who have completed their fourteenth year to abstain from eating meat on every Friday of the year in the manner determined by the Conference of Bishops; Whereas in the United States, the Conference of Bishops require all the faithful to abstain from eating meat on the Fridays of Lent and to substitute some other act of penance on the Fridays outside of Lent; Whereas the Memorial of St. Patrick falls on a Friday of Lent this year and exhorting the faithful to exercise moderation and temperance in their festivities and celebrations to honor so great a saint and to honor the patrimony of the Irish people to whom he preached the gospel of Our Savior Jesus Christ; Now I, the undersigned Bishop of Rockford, hereby DISPENSE the faithful who reside in the Diocese of Rockford, as well as anyone actually present in the Diocese of Rockford, from the observance of the law of abstinence on Friday, March 17, 2017; And I urge them to perform some other work of penance or charity that day giving due honor and respect to the Paschal Mystery of Our Lord and Savior. Given this 22nd day of February, in the year of our Lord, 2017 Most Reverend David J. Malloy, D.D., J.C.L., S.T.D. Bishop of Rockford

Many other churches around the country have issued similar pardons, including in Chicago, Milwaukee, New York and Minneapolis/St. Paul.