Infant injured after fire on W. Riverside in Rockford

UPDATE: The Rockford Fire Department says the fire was in an apartment in the 1900 block of West Riverside Blvd.

When fire crews got to the fire, they say they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor apartment. Firefighters searched the apartment and found a 2-year-old in a crib in one of the rooms.

The child was taken to Rockford Memorial Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation. The child is expected to recover.

The fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it appears the fire was accidental. They believe the fire was started from unattended cooking in the kitchen.

There were working smoke detectors inside the apartment, according to firefighters.

The Rockford Fire Department says firefighters are on the scene of a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire department says they were called out to the 1900 block of West Riverside around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

They say the fire is now under control.

One person is being treated for burns. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.