Ogle County man accused of stabbing wife dies after car crash

Authorities say the man who allegedly stabbed his wife in Byron Thursday night is now dead.

The Ogle County Sheriff says the incident began as a domestic dispute between the driver and his wife around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Winnebago Lane in Byron. The sheriff says the wife was stabbed and had to be taken to a Rockford hospital.

She is listed in serious condition.

Then, the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to a single vehicle crash on Illinois Route 26 just before 6 p.m. Thursday night. Deputies say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and suspect in the case was taken Freeport Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Rockford Memorial Hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

The Ogle County Coroner has confirmed that the driver in that crash is the alleged offender.

The Winnebago County Coroner says a preliminary autopsy indicates the driver died from blunt force trauma from the crash.

Because of the nature of this incident, 13 News is not reporting the names of either person involved.