Person hit by semi in Lee County Friday morning

Authorities in Lee County say one person was injured after being hit by a semi early Friday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out to the intersection of Hayes and Steward roads in Steward, south of Rochelle, around 4 a.m. Friday. Deputies say a person was walking in the middle of the northbound land of Steward Road and was hit by a semi truck.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Anthony's hospital in Rockford for treatment. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.