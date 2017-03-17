Person hit by semi in Lee County Friday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Person hit by semi in Lee County Friday morning

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Authorities in Lee County say one person was injured after being hit by a semi early Friday morning. 

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department says they were called out to the intersection of Hayes and Steward roads in Steward, south of Rochelle, around 4 a.m. Friday. Deputies say a person was walking in the middle of the northbound land of Steward Road and was hit by a semi truck. 

The pedestrian was taken to St. Anthony's hospital in Rockford for treatment. No word yet on the extent of their injuries. 

