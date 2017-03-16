Three-year-old Rockford girl returns from Make A Wish trip of a lifetime

A Rockford girl who has battled more in her three years of life, than many ever do just got back from the trip of a lifetime.

"She was able to go on all the rides, she was able to go on a carousel for the first time, we went on a Ferris Wheel," Beth and Ransom McNeill said.

Their daughter, Adalynn, was unexpectedly born without a heartbeat and after 13 minutes of CPR, her heart miraculously restarted but with a severe brain injury from the lack of oxygen. Adalynn and her family just got back from a trip to Texas on the Make A Wish Foundation's dime.

That's after her parents say they were told she'd never travel or tolerate being outside.

"She's a fighter and she has been a fighter the whole time," Ransom McNeill said.

Adalynn's parents say she's just like any other three-year-old girl and they hope to take her on more trips like that in the future.

