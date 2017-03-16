Music celebration next week at Machesney Elementary

Celebrating music in schools is what's happening all next week at Machesney Elementary.

Students and staff got things started Thursday with the Great Lakes Naval Band.



"They might think they like one thing but exposing them to all the different kids of music can really open them to the varieties of music," said Hannah Sidler, Fire Arts Music Coordinator.

The school has themed activities planned all next week for the kids starting off Monday with 1960's inspired crazy socks day.