Superintendent: Day two of RPS 205 strike a 'relatively successful day'

At least 100 of RPS 205 employees have crossed the picket line and come back to work.



A school district spokesperson says it was a mix of workers from all three unions involved in the strike.



Even with limited staff, Superintendent Dr. Ehren jarrett says today was a "relatively successful day."

"Kids are staying safe, they're getting fed and we regret we don't have all our employees working side-by-side with us today," said Jarrett.

Jarrett says there hasn't been much headway made with negotiations. He says they're still $7 million apart on their two offers. The superintendent says it's all hands on deck in the schools. But he insists, the kids who may have special needs are getting care from someone who is certified and trained to help and support them even if their regular para's are doing other things.

"We have over 100 people that are filling in in different jobs to the best of our ability prioritizing things like food service parking lot supervision," said Jarrett. "We're not putting anybody in the position to do something that they're not qualified to do or they can't do safely."

Union leaders say **they are disappointed in how Dr. Jarrett is handling the strike and negotiations.

"It hurts really bad," said Donna Henderson, a paraprofessional and President of Local 692. "We are thinking about our students, our teachers, we love our jobs. We do not want to be out here. We don't. But it's just unfair for him to be able to say that he is disappointed with us when we can't afford the insurance."

One of those inconveniences parents have been talking about is the traffic congestion at drop-off and pick-ups.



Police were at Auburn High School to make sure things were running smoothly and safely.

