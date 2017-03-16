Belvidere North wins NIC-10 Girls Indoor Track Championship

Belvidere North's girls outlasted Harlem in the NIC-10 Girls Indoor Track Championship Thursday night at Auburn High School. The two schools were neck and neck throughout the meet in the points standings, but the Blue Thunder got a big performance in the final race of the night, the 4x400M relay.

Belvidere North's team of Vanessa Sida, Kayla McGuire, Jenna Lutzow and Sabrina Elder lifted the Blue Thunder to the team championship with a first place performance in the race. Lutzow took over the race in the third leg, handing the baton off to Elder who closed the deal. Belvidere North also got a big night from freshman Madison Diercks. She finished second to Boylan's Delaney Appino in the 1600M run, and less than ten minutes later cleared five feet in the high jump to finish second to Hononegah's Grace Avery, who bested her by an inch.