Winnebago County to crack down on drunk drivers with 'no refusal' weekend

Area law enforcement are cracking down on drunk drivers during this holiday weekend.

Winnebago County officials are calling it the "No Refusal Weekend."

They say if a driver refuses to do a breathalyzer, the person will automatically be taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The state's attorneys office says they will then get a search warrant to test the driver's blood. If the driver refuses that he or she will be charged with obstruction of justice.

"We in the criminal justice system, law enforcement and the state's attorney's office intend to take the DUI laws seriously and we intend to protect the people on the street," Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato said.