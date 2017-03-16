Winnebago Co. leads state in foreclosure rate

A new report says Winnebago County leads the state in foreclosures.
That's according to Attom Data Solutions.
About one in every 599 homes in Winnebago County is going through foreclosure filings.
Nationwide foreclosures are dropping.
But in Winnebago County they increased 5 percent from January to February.
