Rockford unveils plans to revitalize Madison Street Corridor

There's big plans to transform the Madison Street Corridor in Downtown Rockford and Thursday night, we got our first look at the ideas for the area.

"Interconnecting the Madison corridor and the neighborhoods I think is a vital. The river is a huge asset, I'd really like to see a river walk," said Rockford resident Karen Lindstrom.

Dozens of people came to look at the three different plans on the table and give their input on what they want to see.

Plan one is called Water Street District and focuses heavily on extending water street and opening up Madison Street to the river.



Plan two is called River Living. It focuses on building housing on Madison Street, so people can live near the river.



And plan three is called Riverview Park, which would move the Riverview Ice House south near the UW Sports Factory and replace it's old location with a park.



Ultimately, organizers say the goal is to connect more people to the area, incorporate the river and revitalize the corridor.

"There's people that are interested in the Ice House expansion. There's also people that are interested in the location where they do the expansion. There's people interested in the bike lane. The connection from the Y down to East State St. is lacking along Madison. We don't have to adopt option one, two or three. We can take bits and parts of it and mold one big plan together," said Rockford's Zoning and Land Use Administrator Scott Capovilla.

While organizers say they'd like to start renovating the corridor in the next year or two, ultimately the plan would take five to 10 years to complete.



A final plan taking into account people's comments goes before city council next month.