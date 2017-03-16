Local leaders weigh in on RPS 205 employee strike

Several local leaders are now weighing in on the three day Rockford Public Schools strike.



State Rep. Litesa Wallace is one of them.



She says "I strongly support schools employees who are fighting for fairness, and I call on the board to take real steps toward compromise at once."

The Rockford Township Assessor Ken Crowley also weighed in, saying, "I urge the RPS 205 District and all parties involved to come together for an outcome that is fair to all including the taxpayers."



Since Wednesday morning, around 950 bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers went on strike.



The district said around 100 of them went back to work already and crossed the picket line.