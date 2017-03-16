Boylan's Couper, Marengo's Volkening earn All-State recognition

Boylan senior Zach Couper adds another accolade to his name. The NIC-10's leading scorer from this season earned Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention, picking up 30 points in the voting process. Couper averaged a little more than 23 points per game for Boylan, which was the highest total in the NIC-10 in more than a decade. Couper will play his college ball at Air Force.

In 3-A, Marengo's Mike Volkening earned 2nd Team All-State honors. Volkening led the Indians to a spot in Super-Sectionals this season with plenty of big performances along the way.