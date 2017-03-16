Byron woman fighting for her life after husband allegedly stabs - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Byron woman fighting for her life after husband allegedly stabs her

BYRON (WREX) -

A woman is in serious condition after the Ogle County Sheriff said she was involved in a domestic dispute with her husband and was stabbed.

Sheriff Brian VanVickle said it happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Winnebago Lane.  When deputies arrived they say the husband wasn't there.

The wife was found with a stab wound and was taken to a Rockford hospital where at last check, she was in serious condition.

VanVickle said the husband was later found after he was involved in a car crash in Stephenson County. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

Deputies tell 13 WREX the injuries were from the stabbing incident and not the crash.

