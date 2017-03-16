UPDATE: Neighbors allowed back in homes after bomb found in Belvidere

UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene after a bomb scare on the 100 block of 2nd St.

Belvidere Police say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, after a man found what he though could be a bomb in the basement of his home.

Officers along with the Rockford Bomb Squad arrived on scene and evacuated the house, as well as surrounding homes within a 2 block radius.

Authorities have not released what kind of explosive device was found. However, they say there was a potential danger surrounding the device, which is why they took precautionary measures.

The homeowner and neighbors were allowed to return to their homes around 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Police say the bomb has been removed from the home and neighbors are being let back into homes.

Details about the bomb are still unclear. 13 WREX is still on the scene gathering information.

Belvidere police and firefighters are investigating a bomb in the basement of a house on the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Belvidere.

Police say the owner of the home found the bomb and isn't sure where it came from or what kind of bomb it is. Police say the bomb isn't active.

Neighbors in the area have been evacuated.

13 WREX will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.