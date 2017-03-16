Authorities respond to stabbing in Byron

One person is injured in a stabbing in Byron, according to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at 8438 Winnebago Lane in Byron.
Details are limited at this time, and additional details about who is involved are not available.
13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
