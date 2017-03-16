Rockford's unemployment rate hits 11.1%, highest in Illinois

Rockford's unemployment rate has gone up over the past year.

A report released Thursday shows the unemployment rate in January for Rockford was 11.1 percent. Last January it sat at 7.8 percent.

Rockford's unemployment rate is the highest for any metropolitan area in Illinois.

The surrounding area is seeing a similar trend: Boone, Winnebago, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Stephenson counties all saw a rise in unemployment.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down 0.2 percent from January 2016.

