Janesville man charged with sexually assaulting child

ROCK COUNTY, Wis (WREX) -- A Rock County man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Jackson, 41, of Janesville, has been charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child resulting in great bodily harm.

A criminal complaint states on Tuesday the Janesville Police Department was contacted by Rock County Child Protective Services. Child services informed police that a mandated reporter had spoken with the girl, who disclosed that she had been touched in a sexual manner.

The complaint states the victim told police Jackson assaulted her and recorded the act with his cell phone.

The alleged incident happened on Monday morning, but the victim told police the abuse happened repeatedly over the course of the last four months.

The victim also states in the complaint that other times, Jackson would take pictures of her in the bathroom and that he would have her "pose." When asked to describe the posing, the girl stated she did not want to talk about it.