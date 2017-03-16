One man dead after fire in Lee County

Officials in Lee County say a man died in a fire Sunday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they were called by a passerby to a residential fire at 3482 Willow Creek Road near Lee just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was brought under control, authorities say the body of 37-year-old Jeffrey Schneider was found inside the home.

The fire is now under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Illinois State Police, and the Lee County Sheriff's and Coroner's offices.

Area fire fighters from Paw Paw, Shabbona, Waterman, Steward, Lee-Ogle Fire and Leland responded to the scene.