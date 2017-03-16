WATCH: Rockford Mayoral Debate hosted by 13 News

Crime, property taxes and downtown development were just a few of the issues the candidates for Rockford Mayor discussed during their debate Wednesday night.

13 Wrex and the League of Women Voters hosted a debate on the campus of Rockford University.

All four candidates running to replace current Mayor Larry Morrissey were in attendance: Rudy Valdez (I), Ronnie Manns (I), Brian Leggero (R) and Tom McNamara (D).

You can watch the debate in its entirety above. Click here to learn more about the candidates.