WATCH: Rockford Mayoral Debate hosted by 13 News - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

WATCH: Rockford Mayoral Debate hosted by 13 News

Posted:
Rockford mayoral candidates Rockford mayoral candidates
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Crime, property taxes and downtown development were just a few of the issues the candidates for Rockford Mayor discussed during their debate Wednesday night.

13 Wrex and the League of Women Voters hosted a debate on the campus of Rockford University.

All four candidates running to replace current Mayor Larry Morrissey were in attendance: Rudy Valdez (I), Ronnie Manns (I), Brian Leggero (R) and Tom McNamara (D).

You can watch the debate in its entirety above. Click here to learn more about the candidates. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.