Seven arrested after multiple drugs busts in DeKalb

DeKalb Police say a number of DeKalb residents have been arrested over the past few weeks on drug charges around the city.

DeKalb Police say their Targeted Response Unit has been working with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in investigating narcotics trafficking in the city, and those investigation led to several search warrants being executed since the end of February. Police say many of the violent crimes committed in DeKalb in 2016 were related in some way to drug sales.

Police say on February 22 a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Pooler Avenue and police found psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and cash all related to the sale of drugs. Lee Ann Kennedy, 47, has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Domanic Kennedy, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

On February 24 police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road and found ecstasy pills, marijuana and cash all related to the sale of drugs. Police say they found a loaded handgun while searching one of the suspect's vehicles. Shantrice Lewis, 25, has been arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver. Christopher Spencer-McLaren, 32, has been charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

On March 2 police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Grove Street and found marijuana and two stolen guns. Police say a third stolen gun was found at another DeKalb residence during this investigation. Andrew Weems, 19, has been charged with unlawful possession of stolen firearms. Christian Corson, 18, has been charged with felony theft, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

On March 10 police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of South 3rd Street marijuana, marijuana edibles, cannabis oil, Xanax and Adderall. Francisco Fisher, 31, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Police say they want to encourage residents to contact the police department if they see suspicious or illegal activities occurring in their neighborhoods, including drug sales.