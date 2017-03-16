Rockford Police: Man robbed on street by two teens with knife

Rockford Police say a man was robbed at knifepoint by two teens Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called out to a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to speak with a robbery victim.

The 58-year-old victim told police he was walking in the area of John Street and Ridge Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when two teen boys came up to him. The victim fought with the two and all three fell to the ground.

The victim says of one of the suspects took out a knife and stood over him while the other suspect robbed him. The two suspects then ran away.

The victim suffered a minor sprain and is expected to be fine.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.